Netizens say SM took inspiration a bit too far in the teaser photos for 'NCT - The 2nd Album RESONANCE Pt.2'

As NCT prepares to release the second part of their new full-length album 'NCT - The 2nd Album RESONANCE Pt.2', netizens have been in discussion over the teaser image that was recently released.

On November 9 KST, the boy group unveiled the teaser image for part 2 of their 2nd album. In the teaser photos, the members of NCT are standing in an organized fashion all looking forward.

Korean netizens have been in discussion stating that the teaser image looks very similar to a pictorial released by a clothing brand. The clothing brand, Sunnei, previously released a 2020 Spring-Summer campaign photo for their brand in which the models are also standing in a neat fashion all looking straight at the camera.

While some netizens state that the teaser might have been inspired by the pictorial or have paid homage to it, there have been many netizens who are stating they may have taken the inspiration too far. Netizens have been debating about this topic in an online community.

Many Korean netizens are agreeing that the pictorial may have been plagiarized because one member is seen wearing the same shirt that says "I HATE 'FASHION'." on the front.

Netizens' Commented:

"It's only an homage when they first state that they paid homage to it not when people say it's similar then they pay homage to it."

"I think this is very similar to be a reference or inspiration."

"SM definitely just outright copied it."



"You can't say they copied it just by the layout of the members and the models, but then if you take a closer look, there are so many similarities that it can't be a reference or inspiration."



"It's the same for sure."



"What's with SM, there's so much talk about them."



"This is not homage. Definitely, not."



"Hmm, reference? isn't this just copied to be the same?"



"This can be a collaboration. lol."

