Six trainees who could have been a part of aespa if they stayed with SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment released a girl group with a new 'avatar' concept this month. The group aespa made their grand entrance to the K-pop music industry with much anticipation.

Making their debut on November 17th, the girl group rose to fame as their debut song "Black Mamba" made the music charts in 95 countries. As many netizens take an interest in aespa, some have taken an interest in the SM trainees who could have been part of aespa.

Without further ado, here are the former SM trainees who might have been part of the new girl group aespa if they had stayed with the company.

1. Woo!ah!'s Wooyeon

The first former SM trainee is Wooyeon, the visual member from Woo!ah! Previously, she used to be a trainee at SM Entertainment but left the company to join NV Entertainment, making her debut earlier this year.

2. Woo!ah!'s Nana

Nana of Woo!ah! also was part of SM Entertainment as she was the company's former trainee. Nana is also popular for her chic image.



3. Rocket Punch's Dahyun

Dahyun is turning 16 this year but shows off a mature beauty. She also used to be a trainee at SM Entertainment. However, she was able to achieve her dreams of debut after changing companies to Woollim Entertainment.

4. Park Jung Yeon

Park Jung Yeon is the daughter of singer Park Hak Ki. She was recruited into SM Entertainment back in 2015. Park Jung Yeon gained attention when changing her career path to an actress after changing companies to Key East management company.





5. Xu Yiyang

Xu Yiyang is famous for being a former SM Entertainment trainee. She entered the company back in 2014 but left the company in 2018. Recently, she participated in the Chinese version of 'Produce 101'.

6. Weeekly's Jihan

The last former SM trainee is Jihan of Weeekly.



She is the lead vocal and the lead dancer of the group. She is perfect in every aspect as she also has the visuals. Fans are well aware that she used to be a trainee at SM Entertainment and fans say SM Entertainment missed out on a talented individual.