Netizens list the BTS songs that they have to given up listening to if guitarist/composer Bobby Jung is the controversial sexual assault perpetrator 'B'

Back on November 3, a report by MBC's 'News Desk' became a controversial topic online, as it was revealed that a young woman in her 20's who wanted to become a singer took her own life, leaving a note which read, "I am suffering due to someone."

The young woman 'A's family then claimed that 'A's ex-boyfriend 'B' was responsible for the woman's death, accusing 'B' of various crimes including drugging 'A', then illegally filming 'A' and committing sexual assault against her. 'B' was defined as a currently promoting composer and singer, and is now facing police investigation against 'A's family.

Then, after the 'News Desk' report garnered attention online, numerous speculations arose that 'B' was the guitarist/composer Bobby Jung of the indie duo Autumn Vacation. So far, Bobby Jung's side has yet to release any official statements regarding this issue and the speculations. Instead, Bobby Jung has since deleted his Instagram account, and as of November 4, Autumn Vacation's concert was cancelled with only 10 days remaining until the event date.

Many netizens strongly believe that Bobby Jung is in fact 'B', currently involved in police investigations surrounding 'A's death.

One reason that the issue is a largely controversial topic is due to the fact that Bobby Jung is known for having worked with BTS. Bobby Jung has participated in composing various songs for BTS as well as TOMORROW x TOGETHER in the past, with the two Big Hit Entertainment artists being the only K-Pop idols he has worked with.

Netizens strongly feel that if Bobby Jung is identified by police as the sexual assault perpetrator 'B' in the ongoing case, it means that they must give up listening to these BTS and TOMORROW x TOGETHER songs, as Bobby Jung participated in composing and writing the lyrics for them (TOMORROW x TOGETHER's "Way Home", not listed in the photo below, is also said to include Bobby Jung in the credits.):

Comments shared by various netizens and onlookers included,

