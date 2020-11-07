NCT Dream make '21 Under 21' list for 3 years in a row

NCT Dream have made the '21 Under 21' list for 3 years in a row.



On November 6, Billboard revealed their annual '21 Under 21' list, and NCT Dream were named alongside singers like Billie Eilish, Koffee, 24kGoldn, and Noah Cyrus as artists under 21 years of age who are succeeding on music charts and breaking out "in a big way."



On NCT Dream, Billboard wrote, "NCT Dream (a subunit of the K-pop group NCT) experienced a first this year: Original member Mark returned, ending the band's long-held rule that members would leave at the Korean age of 20. Prior to his return, NCT Dream led the Emerging Artists chart thanks to its EP Reload; since Mark rejoined, all seven members appeared on NCT's second full-length, NCT Resonance Pt. 1, which hit No. 6 on the Billboard 200 (and topped the World Albums chart) and was made with the group's NCTzens in mind. Says Haechan: 'Since it has been a hard time for many, I hope our songs provide a sense of hope and strength.'"



When asked what the most powerful thing about being a young artist in the music industry is, Haechan said, "I'm really grateful that I found what I liked to do at a young age, and that's what brought me this far. Of course, there were things I needed to give up in order to pursue my dreams, but I've also gained that much more during the process. And I want to achieve even more moving forward."



NCT Dream are also the only K-pop artists to make the list this year, and they're also the first Asian artists to make the list for 3 years in a row.



Congrats to NCT Dream! Check out the full Billboard list here.

