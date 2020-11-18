12

2

News
Posted by haydn-an 21 minutes ago

NCT 2020 unveils the Departure Ver. of 'Resonance Pt. 2' concept image teasers for Jaehyun, Xiaojun, Yuta, Renjun & Haechan

AKP STAFF

NCT has released another set of departure version teaser images for the second part of their full-length album.

On November 19 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled more departure versions of the concept photos for the rest of the members. Previously, photos of twelve members followed by photos of six more members were released. 

The departure version of their concept photos is in the style of passport photos on a yellow background. With this last set of photos, all 23 members' passport photos are revealed as they are ready for a takeoff.

NCT 2020 will continue the countdown until the release of the 2nd part of NCT's 1st full-length album 'Resonance,' which is set to be released on November 23 KST.

  1. NCT
1 249 Share 86% Upvoted

0

nityasingh33 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

UUWUWUWUWUWUUWUWU 💋

Share
2Z
2Z make a 'Stand' in short MV teaser
1 hour ago   0   219

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND