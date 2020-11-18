The late Choi Jin Sil's son Choi Hwan Hee is making his singing debut and netizens are supporting him

The late Choi Jin Sil's son, Choi Hwan Hee, will be debuting as a singer.



On November 18th, Choi Hwan Hee's agency announced, "Choi Hwan Hee will be promoting under the stage name 'Z.Flat.' He will be taking his first step into the music industry with the song he wrote."







Choi Hwan Hee's first song will be titled "Designer" with a light hip-hop genre and his written and composed by himself. It is a duet song with singer HONDAM, who just debuted with a girl group.



"Designer" will be released on November 20th at 6 PM KST through various music sites.



According to the agency, "Choi Hwan Hee is 19-years-old and started making music about 2 years ago but will be debuting with his own music. We look forward to his growth not only as a singer but also as a producer."



The agency also revealed the meaning behind his stage name 'Z.Flat'; They stated, "There is only A to G music chords, Z flat doesn't exist. He wants to create music that does not exist in this world. He wants to promote as an independent musician zealously."





It was revealed that Choi Hwan Hee received help from YG producer Rovin. Rovin is known to have produced AKMU's "200%", Wanna One's "I Promise You," and Super Junior's "Game."



Choi Hwan Hee is part of the new agency ROSCHILD, managed by Rovin. Rovin praised Choi Hwan Hee stating, "He has the creativity and sensibility in music. He also has visuals and skills. I plan to help him become the head producer of ROSCHILD and make him grow into a great artist."



After hearing the news of the debut of Choi Jin Sil's son, many netizens have shown their interest and support. Many left supportive comments such as "Good luck, hope you're successful!", "You grew up well. Your mother is watching over you from heaven. She will be proud of you. Be confident in everything you do. I'll support you." and "You look a lot like your mother. She will be proud."

