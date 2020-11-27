Momoland’s Nancy currently awaiting COVID-19 test results; overlapping tracks with confirmed case

On November 28, Momoland’s agency MLD Entertainment released a statement stating that Nancy has taken a COVID-19 test and is currently waiting for her test results.

In compliance with quarantine guidelines, Nancy will be self-quarantined until the test results are out. Due to health safety concerns, Nancy will not be appearing on MBC’s ‘Show! Music Core’ today and her other schedules will also be cancelled.

Below is the agency’s full statement:

“Hello,

This is MLD Entertainment.

Our artist, Momoland’s Nancy has a overlap in tracks with a COVID-19 patient, and has taken a COVID-19 test, and is currently waiting for the results. Therefore, Nancy will be going into self-quarantine per quarantine guidelines until further notice by the health authorities.

Due to safety concerns, Nancy will not be appearing on the previously scheduled MBC ‘Show! Music Core’ today (November 28) and her other schedules will be concelled.

We will notify when a confirmed result has been received.

We apologize for causing concern.

Thank you.”