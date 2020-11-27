Former Wonder Girls member Sohee sheds tears as Sunmi reminisces their Wonder Girls days

On November 27, former Wonder Girls member Sohee uploaded a vlog on her personal YouTube channel titled ‘A date with Sunmi 💜 Miso couple’s mukbang & chats.’

In the video, Sohee and Sunmi visited a restaurant they frequent, where they sat down to have a heart to heart talk at. Sunmi recollects, “I remember you (So Hee) always had a hard time mentally every time you complete a production. I’m glad you have became better with the efforts you put in.”

Sunmi continues, “Do you remember when we returned to Korea from New York? [..] You sent me a long text message, one after another. You are not the kind of person who would say that kind of things so I thought we were of huge significance to each other back then. I was really worried about you.”

After hearing Sunmi confessing all these, she shed tears saying "This is the first time you have said this," while holding Sumi’s hand tightly.

