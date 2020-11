On November 28, IU posted a few B-cut photos from her shoot with GQ Korea on her Instagram with a post captioned: "GQ KOREA December B cut."

However, despite being a B-cut photo, one would think they could pass of A-cut photos. The B-cuts showed off her unexpected charisma with a fedora and tie. IU’s lack of expression doubles her unique dreamy charm.





Meanwhile, IU is currently filming the movie ‘Dream’ (tentative title).