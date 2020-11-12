Kim Hyun Joong's ex-girlfriend 'A' ordered to pay 90,000 USD plus damages for violation of mediation contract + defamation of character

On November 12, Seoul's Supreme Court ordered singer/actor Kim Hyun Joong's ex-girlfriend 'A' to pay the star 100 million KRW (~ 90,000 USD) plus additional damage costs for defamation of character.

The first legal battle between Kim Hyun Joong and his ex-girlfriend occured back in August of 2014, when 'A' filed a lawsuit against Kim Hyun Joong for physical assault, resulting in damages to 6 of her ribs. The lawsuit came to an end after Kim Hyun Joong promised to address the press with a formal statement of apology toward 'A', paid 'A' 600 million KRW (~ 540,000 USD) in damages, and 'A' promised secrecy regarding the issue. Kim Hyun Joong was additionally charged with physical assault and fined 5 million KRW.

Then, in April of 2015, 'A' filed another lawsuit against Kim Hyun Joong, claiming that due to Kim Hyun Joong's physical assault, she had a miscarriage. 'A' also claimed that Kim Hyun Joong's side attempted to force her into getting an abortion. In July of the same year, Kim Hyun Joong filed a counter lawsuit against 'A' for violation of their previous court contract, as well as defamation of character.



In the middle of the lawsuit, 'A' gave birth to Kim Hyun Joong's son in September of 2015. It's reported that 'A' is currently raising the child on her own, with Kim Hyun Joong forbidden from seeing him.

Over the course of several district court rulings, appeal trials, and more, the Supreme Court has finally ruled as of November 12 that there is little evidence to believe 'A' suffered a miscarriage or was forced to get an abortion.

