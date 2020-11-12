Gong Yoo to appear on SBS's YouTube channel show 'MMTG'

Actor Gong Yoo will appear on the new episode of SBS's YouTube channel show 'MMTG.'



In the content that will be released on November 19 KST, 'MMTG' will interview Gong Yoo on his comeback with the movie 'Seo Bok' where the actor will promote his new movie that will soon premiere.







According to the production team of 'MMTG,' Jaejae will be interviewing with Gong Yoo with a special concept. According to reports, Gong Yoo was ecstatic when Jaejae analyzed his character from 'Seo Bok.'



Gong Yoo and Jaejae's chemistry is expected to induce laughter in the viewers in the special interview-style show.



Meanwhile, the 'MMTG' episode of Gong Yoo will be uploaded on November 19 at 5 PM KST on the MMTG official YouTube channel.





