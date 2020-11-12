TWICE win #1 + Performances from '2020 MAMA Nominee Special' 'M! Countdown' special!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



This week featured the '2020 MAMA Nominee Special' of the show featuring performers - CRAVITY, MCND, TOO, WEi, SECRET NUMBER, Woo!ah!, Natty, Cignature, Weeekly, GOT7, MONSTA X, BTS, Seventeen, TWICE, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, IZ*ONE, NCT U, Kang Daniel, J.Y. Park, Sunmi, Kim Chung Ha, and Hwa Sa.



As for the winners, MAMAMOO and TWICE were the nominees, but it was TWICE who took the win with "I Can't Stop Me". Congratulations to TWICE.



Watch the performances below!



===



WINNER:







==

CRAVITY







==

MCND







==

TOO







==

WEi







==

SECRET NUMBER







==

Woo!ah!







==

Natty







==

Cignature







==

Weeekly







==

GOT7







==

MONSTA X







==

BTS







==

Seventeen







==

TWICE







==

MAMAMOO







==

Oh My Girl







==

IZ*ONE







==

NCT U







==

Kang Daniel







==

J.Y. Park







==

Sunmi







==

Kim Chung Ha







==

Hwa Sa







===