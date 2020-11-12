8

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Actor Kim Ji Hoon apologizes for watching illegally downloaded American drama

Actor Kim Ji Hoon apologized for watching illegally downloaded American drama.

Recently, the actor was involved in a controversy when he appeared on an episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone' that aired on November 6th. During the show, he was seen watching an American drama 'Raised by Wolves.' 

When netizens saw Kim Ji Hoon watching the American drama, many noticed that the drama is not provided by any OTT streaming sites in Korea. The American drama was not streamed either on Netflix or Watcha, which are the two OTT streaming platforms in Korea. It was revealed that 'Raised by Wolves,' which is an HBO MAX original drama, had not even been imported to Korea yet.

Many raised the question and wondered if actor Kim Ji Hoon had illegally downloaded the show because he was seen watching the drama with Korean subtitles.

On November 11th, Kim Ji Hoon admitted he was watching illegally downloaded episodes through his agency Big Picture Entertainment. He apologized, stating, "As an actor, I apologize for not being aware of the copyright issue. I will be more careful and more thoughtful in my actions. I apologize for causing discomfort."


Currently, MBC's 'I Live Alone' production team has taken down the clip that caused issues in all video platforms. 

LMFAO wait till knetz find out how international fans watch kdramas 😂

Yes illegal streaming is bad. But if there is no other way to watch it that is legal what are you supposed to do. Here in the US we can't watch unpretty rap star, show me the money, running man, and so many others. We've had to resort to fan sites and illegal streaming sites to be able to watch shows that we would really love to be able to watch legally. I would pay to be able to watch those shows but there is no way to do it period.. MNET America doesn't give us unpretty rapstar or show me the money or the idol audition shows..

