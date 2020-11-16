Former B.A.P member Daehyun will be enlisting for mandatory military service today

Former B.A.P member Daehyun will be enlisting into the military today.



Daehyun will be enlisting into the army training center on November 17 KST, to begin his military service. The exact location and time of his enlistment have not been disclosed to the public.



On the 28th of last month, Daehyun left a message to his fans saying, "I think I can return with a new heart and come back as an improved person. I will be back soon. I will be back to show better performances and acting." Then he stated there was much more that he has not shown his fans and promised to meet them again a year and a half later.





Above all else, Daehyun promised to repay his fans for their love and support. He stated, "I will pay everyone back for making my life the way it is now. Thank you and I love you all." and expressed his affection towards his fans.



Also, before joining the military, Daehyun posted a short video for his fans who are sad about his departure. He posted on his Instagram to show off his new short hairdo.



Meanwhile, Daehyun made his debut with the group B.A.P as a main vocal. With his solid singing skills, the group was able to maintain an active music career with the hit songs such as "One Shot," "Power," "No Mercy," and "Warrior." Then, Daehyun continued his career as a soloist and continued his activities while communicating with his fans.



This summer, Daehyun gained keen attention and favorable reviews for his performance in the musical 'The Moment.' He has also participated in the OST for the JTBC drama 'Sweet Munchies' singing the OST "All Things Will Pass."





