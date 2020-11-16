Super Junior's Heechul held a virtual wedding in a video game

Recently, Super Junior's Heechul revealed he held a virtual wedding in a video game catching the attention of many netizens.

On November 15th, Heechul posted various photos along with a long caption. In the photos, two virtual characters can be seen from a game. Heechul wrote in the caption, "I want to thank everyone who attended the wedding today despite being busy."





Heechul continued to explain, "I had no choice for this wedding, it's for my attack power. My mood isn't that good, and I'm filled with emptiness even after the wedding." Then Heechul complained, "I got the wedding hall by myself, and I paid all of the 9,999 game money by myself too."

With the caption, Heechul used the hashtags 'I will divorce as soon as I get my attack up' and 'My mom has to leave 'My Little Old Boy' if I get married' making netizens laugh.

Netizens commented, "Okay..congrats. lol", "This post is so funny", and "I was so surprised."

Meanwhile, Heechul is currently appearing in the SBS reality show 'My Little Old Boy' with his mother and is dating TWICE's Momo.

