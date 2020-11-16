Parts of Momoland's new song "Ready or Not" leaked on YouTube through an impersonated account

Parts of the new song from Momoland's upcoming single "Ready or Not" has been leaked.



On the morning of November 16 KST, a part of Momoland's new song was uploaded to a YouTube channel.



The sound source in question is 3 minutes and 16 seconds long and seems to contain most of the song. The music is presumed to have been recorded from an outside source, given that the sound quality of the video is poor.







The YouTube channel that uploaded the leaked music has impersonated a large music distribution company and causing confusion for netizens. The YouTube channel has used the name and even the logo of the large music distribution company.



Ready or not is scheduled to be released on various music sites and YouTube at 6 PM on November 17 KST. "Ready or Not" is the group's third single, which is released to mark the fourth anniversary of Momoland's debut. The track has gained much interest as singer-producer Psy participated in the production.

