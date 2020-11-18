Fans are in awe as they see Kai's large house and expensive designer couch

Earlier this week, MBC's 'I Live Alone' released a preview of the new episode featuring EXO's Kai that will air on November 20 KST.

In the preview, fans were able to see a glimpse of Kai's new home. As soon as they saw Kai's house, many were amazed by the vast size of his living room.

Fans took it to an online community to discuss the different aspects of Kai's house. One fan pointed out that the couch seen in Kai's living room is a designer couch that is worth approximately 48 million KRW (~43,412 USD).

With just a short appearance in a teaser, Kai was able to trend worldwide just after a day when the preview of the new episode was released.

Fans' Commented:

"Kai definitely proved his popularity. He was trending just with a preview announcing that he will be appearing on 'I Live Alone' by himself."

"Kai is the ambassador for Gucci, so of course, he's young and rich."



"Omg, look at his living room. It's big enough to have a fan meeting there."



"Of course, his house would be large, he's an EXO member."



"All the members of NCT probably can sit on Kai's couch."



"His interior design is pretty."



"He really has a good sense of style. I really like the design of his house."



"I guess celebrities really earn a lot of money."

