12

1

News
Posted by haydn-an 28 minutes ago

Fans are in awe as they see Kai's large house and expensive designer couch

AKP STAFF

Earlier this week, MBC's 'I Live Alone' released a preview of the new episode featuring EXO's Kai that will air on November 20 KST.

In the preview, fans were able to see a glimpse of Kai's new home. As soon as they saw Kai's house, many were amazed by the vast size of his living room.

Fans took it to an online community to discuss the different aspects of Kai's house. One fan pointed out that the couch seen in Kai's living room is a designer couch that is worth approximately 48 million KRW (~43,412 USD). 

With just a short appearance in a teaser, Kai was able to trend worldwide just after a day when the preview of the new episode was released.

Fans' Commented:

"Kai definitely proved his popularity. He was trending just with a preview announcing that he will be appearing on 'I Live Alone' by himself."

"Kai is the ambassador for Gucci, so of course, he's young and rich."

"Omg, look at his living room. It's big enough to have a fan meeting there."

"Of course, his house would be large, he's an EXO member."

"All the members of NCT probably can sit on Kai's couch."

"His interior design is pretty."

"He really has a good sense of style. I really like the design of his house."

"I guess celebrities really earn a lot of money."

  1. EXO
  2. Kai
7 2,409 Share 92% Upvoted

1

trogdorthe8th9,291 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

I mean, are we really surprised? EXO built SM's entirely new building on one comeback alone, if any of them DIDN'T have something to show for the fruits of their labor I would be pissed. They've earned everything they have, I'm proud of them for being able to flex a bit like this.

Share

1

quark1239514,307 pts 17 minutes ago 2
17 minutes ago

So I know Kai really likes bears, but in general what's the deal with the giant bears in everyone's home? Is it just because they're probably fan gifts or what? Cause everyone has at least one chilling in their couch.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND