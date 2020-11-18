Netizens say BTS and BLACKPINK are undeniably the top male and female groups

As the year-end closes in, netizens are slowly beginning to review the year 2020.

One netizen claimed that these two idol groups are undeniably the top male and female groups in K-pop and decided to gather up the information about their achievements this year.

2020 has been a year packed full of events for everyone, but it was the year BTS and BLACKPINK had set various new records.

BTS and BLACKPINK have been known as the most popular K-pop groups but 2020 benchmarks various achievements made by the group. BTS was able to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart and BLACKPINK became the first girl group to have an album join the million-seller list.

In 2020, BTS released their fourth full-length album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' in February. Their weekly album sales hit 3,378,633 copies sold with total album sales reaching 4,332,207 copies. 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' became the number 1 album that sold the most copies this year. It also reached number 1 on the Billboard 200 and topped the charts in five major countries including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

Then BTS released the English digital single "Dynamite" that set a record in K-Pop history as they became the first Korean artist to reach the number 1 spot on Billboard's HOT 100. They broke multiple records as "Dynamite" became the fastest music video to reach 600 million views on YouTube. BTS has solidified their titles as the number K-pop boy group as they have set a great milestone in 2020.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK also broke many records this year. Throughout the year, the group released two singles and their first full-length album 'The Album.' "How You Like That" was released in June of this year which set a record of being the fastest music video from a K-pop girl group to reach 600 million views on YouTube. Then in August, they released the single "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez, which brought the girl group to rank 13 on Billboard's HOT100.

Finally, BLACKPINK released their first full-length album 'The Album' in October which became the first girl group album to sell more than a million copies. The album also landed on number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, which is a new record set by a K-pop idol girl group.

Many netizens agree that these two idol groups are the two top groups in K-Pop history as they have set multiple new records globally. Netizens have left various comments on an online community as they praise the two top groups on their achievements.



Netizens' Commented:

"Who can deny this fact?"

"I totally agree they are the two top groups."



"Yeah all their numbers are so high so who can argue against this?"



"I'm not a K-Pop fan but I totally agree to this."



"Both teams are awesome, they are the unbeatable top two groups."



"Both groups are getting better and better every year."



"Is there anything to argue about this?"



"I thought the top girl group would be TWICE."



"BTS is at another level. lol."



"If you deny this truth, you're just denying reality. lol."



"I didn't think BLACKPINK would be this big."

