EXO's Suho, Lee jae Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, & Lee Hyun Wook attend Ryu Joon Yeol's photo exhibit

Handsome male stars including EXO's Suho, Lee Jae Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, and Lee Hyun Wook, were spotted attending actor Ryu Joon Yeol's first photo exhibit!

Titled 'Once upon a time in Hollywood', Ryu Joon Yeol's current photo exhibit, containing various photos he shot while traveling in the U.S, is currently showing at the Hyundai Card Design Library until November 22. It seems that many of his close celebrity friends have decided to pay a visit!

Meanwhile, Ryu Joon Yeol and EXO's Suho previously worked together for the film 'Glory Day', while Ryu Joon Yeol and Lee Dong Hwi built their friendship after appearing on 'Reply 1994'. Ryu Joon Yeol and Jee Jae Hoon previously appeared as cast members on JTBC's 'Traveler'.

Among other celebrities who visited Ryu Joon Yeol's photo exhibit, actress Park Shin Hye was also seen sharing photos via her SNS.