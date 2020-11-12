Actress Han Ye Seul looks lovely and youthful as ever with short bangs

Recently, actress Han Ye Seul shared her new hairstyle as she updated her fans.



On November 10th, the actress uploaded a photo with the caption "Kiss kiss".

In the photo, Han Ye Seul shows off a short straight bang as she looks younger than ever. She captured the attention of many people as she radiated a lovely vibe with soft makeup to match her hairstyle.







Meanwhile, Han Ye Seul has been keeping connected with her fans through her YouTube channel but recently she had stopped updating videos.



