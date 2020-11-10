Divided opinions over aespa member Karina's dancing in her new teaser video

SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa is gearing up for their debut as they began releasing teaser videos of their title track "Black Mamba."

On November 10th, the teaser video for member Karina was revealed. While many netizens and fans loved the new teaser, some Korean netizens on the online community TheQoo thought Karina's dancing was unnatural and wasn't the best so far. However, many international fans are loving the teaser video.

Many international netizens think Karina is so beautiful and SM's quality for idols is on another level. They also enjoyed her dancing in the teaser.

Some Korean netizens agreed that Karina was very pretty, but they thought her dancing was more unnatural than expected. Many netizens wondered if Karina would be the main dancer and stated that she would be fitting to be the main singer instead.



Netizens' Commented:

"I hope she's not the main dancer. She has to be the main vocal."

"She might look unnatural when dancing because of the choreography."



"Is she a dance member??"



"She looks so awkward when dancing. Am I the only one who thinks that?"



"Why do I feel like her dance moves aren't light."



"She is gorgeous. Her face is nice, but I don't know if she dances well. I think K/DA might be better for the avatar idea."

"I think she needs to dance another choreography. This dance wasn't too flattering."

"I don't know if she's a good dancer or not, but she is super pretty."

"I don't know why SM is pushing her to be a dancer. It feels like Red Velvet's Irene. lol."



"She looks very stiff."

