Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

MONSTA X gets their first win for "Love Killa" on 'The Show'

MONSTA X killed the music program charts as they took their first win for their comeback on SBS MTV's 'The Show.' 

MONSTA X took home the title of number 1 for "Love Killa" on the music show as they received a total score of 7,410 including the album sales score, real-time votes, and broadcast video votes. They beat out AB6IX and Park Ji Hoon, taking their place as number 1.

The members thanked the fans who helped them reach number 1 on the music show and thanked all of the fans who listened to their new track from their third album.

MONSTA X release their third album 'Fatal Love' with the title track "Love Killa." They received much love from fans as they released the album with a fatal heart-crushing concept.

 

At the end of the show, MONSTA X prepared a special encore stage. The member stated they prepared the performance as they promised their fans. You can check out MONSTA X's encore stage below:

We congratulate MONSTA X for their first win after their comeback!

Congrats to Monsta X! With the hard work they have done, they definitely deserve it.

