CNBLUE member packed their bags to go on a vacation celebrating their tenth anniversary

The members of the boy band CNBLUE celebrated their 10th anniversary by going on vacation.



On the first episode of the new tvN show 'Don't Call My Name - CNBLUE's Secret Vacation', the three members of CNBLUE went on a contact vacation.



First, the group met with the production team ahead of their vacation. Yonghwa said he felt overwhelmed about the comeback since the group had a long hiatus. He stated "I never imagined the comeback to be this overwhelming. We had a long hiatus as well." Member Minhyuk added, "We want to show the fans a lot of ourselves. This is the first time the three of us went on vacation. I think it'll be fun."





Then CNBLUE was given the rules for this trip. The members can continue their trip around Korea until someone recognizes them and calls their names - Honghwa, Jungshin, and Minhyuk. Yonghwa then became worried and commented, "I'm doing a Trot program so a lot of elderly people recognize me too." However, Minhyuk was relieved and made everyone laugh by stating, "No one recognizes me. I went on vacation by myself a lot. Even before, only one person recognized me at the cafe."



While CNBLUE became worried, the production team assured them they will be able to complete their trip and made everyone at the studio laugh by stating "Yonghwa was part of the Trot program a long time ago so people won't easily recognize you."



The group began their trip around the province of Kangwondo and followed the trip schedule planned by Yonghwa. Yonghwa wanted to see much nature and see the picturesque areas to enjoy the autumn colors.



You can watch the first episode of the new show 'Don't Call My Name' which aired on November 13 KST.

