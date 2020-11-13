Korean ARMYs boycott the Big Hit joint year end concert despite BTS being part of the artist lineup

Although the group BTS will be returning with their first offline concert in a year, there have been an alarming amount of negative reactions from fans.



The offline concert that BTS will be performing at is not a solo concert but a joint concert with all the artists part of the Big Hit label. It was previously announced that Big Hit Entertainment will hold the '2021 New Year's Eve Live' concert presented by Weverse. The concert was announced to take place at the KINTEX hall in Gyeonggi Province from 9:30 PM on December 31st. The concert will also provide online live streaming.



The artist line up in the joint concert includes BTS along with NU'EST of Pledis Entertainment, TXT, Lee Hyun, GFriend of Source Music, and even ENHYPEN, the new group from an audition program.



This is the first offline concert that BTS will be part of since the COVID19 pandemic made it difficult for live concerts. Moreover, other agencies such as SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and YG Entertainment held many joint concerts previously but this is the first concert that Big Hit Entertainment is hosting with all the artists of their label. Big Hit Entertainment expressed its intention to expand the concert by holding an annual New Year countdown concert with fans.



However, Korean BTS fans have not reacted kindly to this year's joint concert. Fans have stated various reasons for their dissatisfaction with the concert. Some of the BTS fans, the ARMY, have even declared to boycott the Big Hit Label concert. The petition does not represent the opinion of all the BTS fans but many of the Korean fans agree with the content of the boycott statement.





First, fans have complained that the long-awaited offline concert was not a solo concert but a joint concert.



Fans failed to accept the imperativeness of the label's joining concert. Fans have stated, "The artists of the Big Hit label are not the artists who are part of the same company and have been working together for a long time like the other agencies. The artists are part of separate agencies that are just affiliates and have recently been merged for business. Not only do the singers, but the fans also do not recognize the artists of Big Hit label as the artist of the same company. The fans believe this joint concert is only for media attention."



Some fans also took issue with the excessively high ticket prices. Big Hit Entertainment included three packages, all in different price ranges. Tickets are on sale for 154,000 KRW (~138.15 USD) for the base 'Live Package.' The 'CONNECT Package,' includes the tickets for soundcheck and red carpet entrance for 242,000 KRW (~217.10 USD), and the 'WE'VE package' includes the concert ticket, soundcheck, and red carpet entrance, and a 'FUN Kit' for 275,000 KRW (~246.70 USD). The contents of the 'FUN Kit' has not yet been revealed.



These fans have stated they have never seen any ticket priced this high before. They stated, "The Big Hit label concert ticket price is 270,000 KRW at most. We have not seen any ticket - either from BTS's concerts or any other artists' concerts, even joint concerts - priced this high." The Korean ARMYs have stated they do not want to pay the high priced ticked when they do not know how long BTS will be performing during the joint concert. Also, the fans pointed out another issue that the expensive concert tickets are only available to official fan club members and will be sold through a lottery system.



Fans opposed the concert stating, "The fans only believe the joint concert is being hosted for media attention. Fans feel BTS and the ARMYs are being only used with that intent."



Now many people are focusing their attention on whether Big Hit Entertainment will be able to resolve the conflict with fans and hold this label concert under good atmosphere on the last day of the year 2020.









