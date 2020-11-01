Ha Sung Woon looks chic in blue sweater in 3rd photo teaser for 'Mirage' comeback

Ha Sung Woon is continuing the countdown until his latest comeback!



On November 1 KST, the StarCrew Entertainment solo artist unveiled a third photo teaser ahead of the release of his 4th mini album 'Mirage.' In the image, he is seen standing alone in a large field, wearing a blue knit sweater with a dramatic v-cut as he looks off at something unspecific beyond the photo's frame.



Meanwhile, 'Mirage,' Ha Sung Woon's second comeback this year, is set for release on November 9.

Check out the full teaser photo below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!