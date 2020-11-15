13

9

News
Posted by danisurst 58 minutes ago

ATEEZ's Mingi taking break from promotional activities due to recent anxiety issues

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ's Mingi is taking a temporary hiatus from group activities, his agency KQ Entertainment confirmed through a press statement on November 15 KST. 

According to the statement, Mingi opened up to the agency about how he has recently begun feeling symptoms of anxiety, and after visiting the hospital for examination and diagnosis, we were advised that he needs a sufficient break and rest.


After discussing the situation will all of the ATEEZ members, it was decided that the company should focus on Mingi's recovery, so he will be taking a temporary break from the group's activities. The group will be continuing activities as seven members for the time being, with the agency adding that they will later release when Mingi can return to the group's regular schedule, depending on the opinion of medical professionals.

Stay tuned for later updates on Mingi's activities.

  1. Mingi
3 1,827 Share 59% Upvoted

3

-ashley1,636 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

oh noo well im glad he's working on improving his health rather than letting it get worse. have a nice rest and i hope you get better soon~!

Share

0

bebe273 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Get Well soon Mingi ❤️

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND