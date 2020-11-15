ATEEZ's Mingi taking break from promotional activities due to recent anxiety issues

ATEEZ's Mingi is taking a temporary hiatus from group activities, his agency KQ Entertainment confirmed through a press statement on November 15 KST.



According to the statement, Mingi opened up to the agency about how he has recently begun feeling symptoms of anxiety, and after visiting the hospital for examination and diagnosis, we were advised that he needs a sufficient break and rest.





After discussing the situation will all of the ATEEZ members, it was decided that the company should focus on Mingi's recovery, so he will be taking a temporary break from the group's activities. The group will be continuing activities as seven members for the time being, with the agency adding that they will later release when Mingi can return to the group's regular schedule, depending on the opinion of medical professionals.



Stay tuned for later updates on Mingi's activities.