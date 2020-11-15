Red Velvet's Wendy lends vocals to 'Start-Up' OST through emotional ballad 'Two Letters'

Red Velvet's Wendy is back with new music!





On November 15 KST, Wendy's OST single for tvN drama 'Start-Up,' entitled "Two Letters," was officially released as the program's eleventh song.





"Two Letters" simultaneously conveys both the beauty of sadness and the pain of rejection, from its warm guitar-led melody to the string and piano accompaniment that follows Wendy's skillful vocals as they move from calm and delicate to emotional and mournful. The single was written by Han Kyung Soo and Choi Han Sol, who previously wrote songs for both M.C the MAX and Davichi.



Meanwhile, 'Start-Up,' starring Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy, follows the story of young adults dreaming of becoming successful start-up entrepreneurs in Korea's Silicon Valley equivalent. The drama, which also streams on Netflix, is led by 'While You Were Sleeping' director and screenwriter, Oh Choong Hwan and Park Hye Ryeon, respectively.

Check out the music video for "Two Letters" above!