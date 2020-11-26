'2020 APAN Awards' announces this year's top 10 artists, global popularity icon, & more

1

The '2020 APAN Music Awards' hosted by the Korea Entertainment Management Association (KEMA) has announced the winners of this year's top 10 popularity vote, plus more.

The '2020 APAN Awards' top 10 artists are determined by combining fan voting, artists' digital and physical sales over the past year, as well as professional judging scores. This year's top 10 K-Pop artists are: Kang Daniel, The Boyz, MONSTA X, BTS, Seventeen, IZ*ONE, Lim Young Woong, GOT7, NCT 127, and TWICE (In Korean alphabetical order). 

In addition, fans had the opportunity to vote for the following categories, and here are the winners: Best Global Icon (NCT U), Best Performance (Kang Daniel), Best MV (BLACKPINK), and Best All-Rounder (GOT7's JB). 

Meanwhile, the '2020 APAN Awards' has been temporarily postponed due to the recent surge in COVID19 cases in South Korea. Initially, the ceremony was scheduled to take place from November 28-29. 

Congratulations to the winners!

