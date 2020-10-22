Yezi gives you cat eyes in 'Mimew' teaser image

Yezi has revealed the latest teaser image for her upcoming single "Mimew".
The former FIESTAR member continues a catty concept with cat eyes after her animated music video teaser for the track. "Mimew" combines hip hop with a delicate, relaxed melody, and it marks her first official music release in approximately 7 months since her single 'Home'.
Yezi's new single drops on October 22 KST.
