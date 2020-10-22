1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Yezi gives you cat eyes in 'Mimew' teaser image

Yezi has revealed the latest teaser image for her upcoming single "Mimew".

The former FIESTAR member continues a catty concept with cat eyes after her animated music video teaser for the track. "Mimew" combines hip hop with a delicate, relaxed melody, and it marks her first official music release in approximately 7 months since her single 'Home'.

Yezi's new single drops on October 22 KST. 

PopPunkIsNotDead264 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

She looks great.

