Kim Jong Kook, Super Junior's Leeteuk & Yoo Se Yoon confirmed as hosts of 'I Can See Your Voice 8'

Kim Jong Kook, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and Yoo Se Yoon have been confirmed as the hosts of 'I Can See Your Voice 8'.



On October 22, Mnet confirmed Kim Jong Kook, Leeteuk, and Yoo Se Yoon would be acting as the hosts for the next season of 'I Can See Your Voice', which is expected to premiere next year.



'I Can See Your Voice' aired its first show in February of 2015, and the three hosts have been working together since the fourth season of the mystery, music show.



Are you looking forward to season 8?