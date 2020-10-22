Carats start a hilarious 'Stream Seventeen's 'HOME;RUN' on the oldest mobile phone' contest

Carats representing Seventeen's digital bulk streaming team have launched an innovative new contest!

The contest is called 'Stream On The Oldest Mobile Phone' contest, and the criteria for entries: old mobile phones at least 5 years old which can still function and stream Seventeen's "HOME;RUN".

The contest took off immediately as Carats brought out their old, undisposed phones from deep, hidden drawers and began testing them out to see if Melon still worked on them or not!

Beginning with the moderator of Seventeen's digital bulk streaming team entering their Pantech Vega LTE M, Carats brought out numerous classic phones like the Galaxy Note 1, iPhone 3GS, the SK-S100 W Reaction(?), Galaxy 3, and more!

💩📱 캐럿 똥폰 스밍대회



✔참가자격 : 출시 5년이 "넘은" 폰으로 스밍중인 캐럿

✔심사기준 : 누가 더 오래된 폰인가

✔상품 : 상위 5명 홈런볼(총대 사비 음총비 아님 걱정X)



본 트윗 멘션으로 스밍중인 똥폰 사진과 출시일을 달아주세요 저의 우승을 예상합니다 ㅎ 전 앨범 커버도 안뜸ㅋ pic.twitter.com/6zplqotc5O — 세븐틴 음원총공팀 (@SVT_STREAM) October 21, 2020

ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 똥폰이 도움 될 때가 있군요... 😂 pic.twitter.com/rauPKM2AsR — ㅅ;럽 (@Syrupang) October 21, 2020

아이폰유저의 스밍을 돕는 숫자도 안붙는 갤노트원! ٩(๑❛ᴗ❛๑)۶ 시계도 고장남 pic.twitter.com/1Kn726F6QQ — 우지앓계🐱; (@wooziuS2) October 21, 2020

A total of 5 winners will receive the following prize:

1st place - 7 packs of Haite's Homerun Ball snacks

2nd place - 5 packs of Haite's Homerun Ball snacks

3rd place - 4 packs of Haite's Homerun Ball snacks

4th place - 3 packs of Haite's Homerun Ball snacks

5th place - 2 packs of Haite's Homerun Ball snacks

Special mention - 1 pack of Haite's Homerun Ball snacks

Who thinks they might have an old phone hidden somewhere that can enter the contest?