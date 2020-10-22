Carats start a hilarious 'Stream Seventeen's 'HOME;RUN' on the oldest mobile phone' contest

Carats representing Seventeen's digital bulk streaming team have launched an innovative new contest!
The contest is called 'Stream On The Oldest Mobile Phone' contest, and the criteria for entries: old mobile phones at least 5 years old which can still function and stream Seventeen's "HOME;RUN".
The contest took off immediately as Carats brought out their old, undisposed phones from deep, hidden drawers and began testing them out to see if Melon still worked on them or not!
Beginning with the moderator of Seventeen's digital bulk streaming team entering their Pantech Vega LTE M, Carats brought out numerous classic phones like the Galaxy Note 1, iPhone 3GS, the SK-S100 W Reaction(?), Galaxy 3, and more!
A total of 5 winners will receive the following prize:
1st place - 7 packs of Haite's Homerun Ball snacks
2nd place - 5 packs of Haite's Homerun Ball snacks
3rd place - 4 packs of Haite's Homerun Ball snacks
4th place - 3 packs of Haite's Homerun Ball snacks
5th place - 2 packs of Haite's Homerun Ball snacks
Special mention - 1 pack of Haite's Homerun Ball snacks
Who thinks they might have an old phone hidden somewhere that can enter the contest?
