Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Yezi reveals savage MV teaser for 'Mimew'

Yezi has dropped her music video teaser for "Mimew".

In the MV teaser, Yezi wakes up to the mews of a cat until she turns into something fierce. "Mimew" combines hip hop with a delicate, relaxed melody, which marks her first official music release in approximately 7 months since her single 'Home'.

Yezi's new single drops on October 22 KST. What do you think of the "Mimew" MV teaser?

