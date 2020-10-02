TXT bring out their creative side as they make Songpyeon for the Chuseok holiday

TXT made a special Songpyeon for the Chuseok holiday.

As many Kpop fans know, Chuseok is known as 'the Korean Thanksgiving' and it is an autumn festival that is one of the most important holidays for Koreans. Many visit their families and share a time of happiness eating good foods.

One of the foods traditionally eaten is 'Songpyeon' (learn more about Songpyeon and Chuseok here). It is a type of rice cake that is filled with a sweet filling of sesame seeds, honey, and red beans. They are steamed over a layer of pine needles to give a fresh fragrance of pine trees.

On October 1, the boy group took the time to make this Songpyeon on their official YouTube channel. The five members appeared wearing colorful hanboks, the Korean traditional clothing. The members greeted their fans stating, "We have gathered to make Songpyeon for Chuseok"

The boys will be given a time limit to make Songpyeon fitting different types of themes such as 'Original Songpyeon', 'Flowershaped Songpyeon', and 'Songpyeon to symbolize MOA (their fandom)'.





The five members were immersed in making Songpyeon as they challenged themselves to show their creativity. The members also complemented one another as well as encouraged one another. The members stated, "I think the Songpyeon came out prettier than I expected and it also tastes good." and "It was fun. It brought back fond memories."



Finally, TXT ended by saying, "I think there are a lot of our fans who are good with their hands so they will be able to make it look prettier. If you upload the video of your Songpyeon making on Weverse, we will definitely watch it."





The group also greeted fans for the holiday with warm hearts and stated, "Chuseok holiday is here. We hope that you spend a wonderful time with your family and eat a lot of delicious foods."



TXT showed off various contents for the Chuseok holiday and will be releasing their third mini-album 'minisode1: Blue Hour' on October 26.



