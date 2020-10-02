Lieutenant Ken Rhee gets involved in a controversy over a loan he allegedly did not pay back

Trending star, lieutenant Ken Rhee recently became involved in a controversy as he allegedly did not pay back the money he had borrowed a while back.



In response tot he controversy, lieutenant Ken Rhee uploaded a video on his YouTube Channel 'LieutenantKenRhee ROKSEAL' explaining the situation.

He posted the video on October 3 KST, saying "I finished filming on a deserted island and checked my cellphone to find out some bad news. I came back to Seoul in a hurry. I want to clearly explain to everyone about the situation. I want to apologize that such an unpleasant happening has occurred."

Lieutenant Ken Rhee continued to explain that he did in fact borrow the money but paid back everything. He stated, "It is not true that I did not pay back the money. I borrowed money that was less than 2 million KRW (~1,715 USD) but I paid it back relatively quickly. All of the payments were not paid in cash. I gave him merchandise worth 1 million KRW (~858 USD) to 1.5 million KRW (~1,286 USD)under a mutual agreement. I gave him the skydiving equipment that he wanted and proceeded with the reimbursement through sky diving lessons. He will be aware of this fact."

Lieutenant Ken Rhee went on to show the photos of the skydiving lessons he had provided the individual who claimed he that Ken Rhee had not paid him back.

Lieutenant Ken Rhee stated that he is planning to take legal action for this incident as he apologized to his fans.



Lieutenant Ken Rhee served in the Underwater Demolition Team and ROK Seals in Korea and also enrolled in an exchange program with the US Navy Seals. He spent two years training with the Navy Seals in the United States. He also graduated from the Virginia Military Institute.

Ken Rhee rose to fame when he created a trend in the YouTube original series 'Fake Men'. He appeared as one of the trainers on the show and gained a large fanbase and is trending in Korea. Through his popularity, he was able to appear on various other variety shows on Korean Television and even commercials.





