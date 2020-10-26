34

Taemin is making another comeback this year as he releases a teaser photo for 'Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 2'

The 27-year-old singer Taemin is making another comeback this year as he releases a teaser image for 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2'.

2020 has been a busy year for the soloist as he released his third solo album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1' and Super M's first full-length album 'Super One.'

The teaser photo released is vastly different from the concept photos from 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1', as Taemin is seen in front of an open blue sky.

In just a month after releasing the full-length album with Super M, Taemin is making another comeback with the second part of his third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2'.

Stay tuned for more information on Taemin's comeback!

yvangelica2,418 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

2020 is taemin's year. A lot of work, and always creating excellent music. Congrats!

2

nehanehu28 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

King of kpop 👑👑👑👑

