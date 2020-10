GFriend is preparing to make their comeback with another album this year.

On October 27 at midnight KST, the girls of GFriend unveiled new chic concept photos in which the members become businesswomen. Dressed in formal attire, the girls show off a more serious vibe.

GFriend is scheduled to release their new album '回: Walpurgis Night' on November 9 at 6 PM. Check out the concept photos as you wait for their album.