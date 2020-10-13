Suzy to sing an OST for her new tvN drama 'Startup'

According to media outlet reports on October 13, Suzy will be releasing an OST for her newest tvN drama series, 'Startup'!

On her Instagram on October 13, Suzy was seen posting a selca from inside a recording studio, poised to begin recording a song. She simply wrote, "What is it?"

According to various media reports, Suzy will be lending her voice once again for her very own drama series, after singing OSTs for her previous works including SBS's 'While You Were Sleeping' and KBS2's 'Uncontrollably Fond'. It's currently unclear when Suzy's new OST will be released.

Meanwhile, tvN's 'Startup' starring Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, and more premieres this October 17 at 9 PM KST.

