17

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former Momoland member Yeonwoo exposes a stalker on SNS + deletes post after receiving an apology

AKP STAFF

Back on October 12, former Momoland member/actress Yeonwoo exposed a potential stalker via her Instagram story. 

First, in her story post, Yeonwoo wrote, "Please do not come near my house." This post was followed by a screen shot of a set of direct messages she had received via her SNS. In the messages, an anonymous individual states, "If you're home right now, come outside in about an hour. Come to the same place as last time. If you don't come by 11 PM, I'll leave." 

On top of the screen shot, Yeonwoo also added on, "Yeah, leave before I report you." 

When fans flocked to her SNS out of concern, Yeonwoo briefly went live via Instagram and told them that she planned on moving to a new home to avoid further disturbances. She then added on at the end, "I've received an apology and it seems like they are clearing their head, so I will delete my story posts." 

However, fans are now turning to MLD Entertainment to request that they take better measures, so that Yeonwoo will not have to deal with potential stalkers in the future. 

  1. Yeonwoo
7 6,576 Share 100% Upvoted

6

Winston4,180 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

i wished they should have a hotline number to call for such cases, and have under cover police officers follow her to meet the stalker and arrest them on the spot.

but sadly even if they did arrest the stalker the korean laws dun punish them as severely to stop such acts.

if stalking can have a 5 year jail term then it would stop ppl thinking about doing it.

Share

4

8dhyeee4 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

damnnn these stalkers are crazy!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
2 days ago   143   41,755

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND