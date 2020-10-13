Krystal's co-star Jang Dong Yoon reveals he was a fan of f(x) during his mandatory military service days

On October 13, the lead cast and crew of OCN's new military thriller series 'Search' attended a press conference, just ahead of the series' premiere.

On this day, male lead Jang Dong Yoon and female lead Krystal gave their thoughts on each other's first impressions. Jang Dong Yoon, who made his acting debut after completing his mandatory military service, revealed that he was a fan of f(x). "I'm sure the men who have gone to the military and returned know this. There is something called the 'Soldier's Song'. It's the most popular song among all of the soldiers, when the TV comes on each day. When I was in the military, our 'Soldier's Song' was f(x)'s 'Electric Shock'." Jang Dong Yoon continued, "[Krystal] is very kind and she also has a sensitive side. She has an open mind when it comes to acting, so I think it was more comfortable working with her."

Krystal also gave her first impressions on Jang Dong Yoon, commenting, "When we first met during the script reading, I told him, 'Oppa, I feel like you're someone I've always known'. I think that also came in as we began working on set, and we worked comfortably together while helping each other out. He is very playful on set."

In addition, 'Search's director Lim Dae Woong had words of praise for Krystal as the cast and crew discussed their rigorous action scenes. The director relayed, "There are components to an action scene which are closely related to one's sense of rhythm. I think that the sense of rhythm that Soojung honed while she promoted as a singer came through during her action scenes and her gun-firing scenes."

Meanwhile, OCN's 'Search' starring Jang Dong Yoon, Krystal, and more premieres this October 17 at 10:30 PM KST.

