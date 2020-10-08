MONSTA X tease schedule for 3rd mini album 'Fatal Love'

MONSTA X have revealed the schedule for their third mini album 'Fatal Love'.
According to the teaser schedule below, MONSTA X are dropping a 'Fantasia X' film on October 14 KST, a track list on the 20th, and more teasers until their mini album drops on November 2. The Starship Entertainment group are returning with a grungy concept in red with a dangerous, edgy vibe.
Take a look at MONSTA X' 'Fatal Love' track list below.
