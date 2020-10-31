Ha Sung Woon looks back in 'Mirage' teaser image

Ha Sung Woon has revealed a new teaser image for 'Mirage'.



In the teaser image, Ha Sung Woon looks back over his shoulder as he climbs the stairs. 'Mirage' and title song "Forbidden Island" mark his first comeback in 5 months after his third mini album 'Twilight Zone' and title song "Get Ready", which he promoted this past June.



Take a look at Ha Sung Woon's 'Mirage' teaser image below and track list here if you missed it.



