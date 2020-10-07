Seventeen's Jun, Hoshi, and Wonwoo show off their boyish charm in the individual teaser photos for the special album '; [Semicolon]'

Seventeen continues to release individual teaser photos for their members as they prepare for their comeback.

The boy group began unveiling individual teaser photos of the members starting with S.Coups, Jeonghan, and Joshua. On October 8 at midnight KST, photos of members Jun, Hoshi, and Wonwoo was released.

The teaser photos also include two sets of concept photos for each member just as before - The members show off a boyish charm in the first photo while they give off a retro 70s vibe in the second photo.



There will be more teaser photos of more members to come. Seventeen will make their comeback with the special album '; [Semicolon]' on October 19 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to be released!