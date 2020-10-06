Seventeen prepares for their '; [Semicolon]' comeback as they release wholesome individual teaser photos of S.Coups, Jeonghan, and Joshua

Seventeen is continuing to prepare for their comeback as they begin releasing individual teaser photos of each member.

On October 7 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled teaser photos of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, and Joshua. The members show off their charms as college boys in the wholesome teaser photos. The teaser photos also include another set of concept photos showing a more retro style fashion.

There will be more teaser photos of more members to come. Seventeen will make their comeback with the special album '; [Semicolon]' on October 19 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to be released by the group.





