TXT are preparing for their comeback as they release fresh new AR version concept photos for the upcoming mini-album 'minisode: Blue Hour'

TXT continues to release more concept photos as they prepare to make a comeback.

On October 8 KST, Big Hit Entertainment released more photos of the boy group for their 3rd mini-album 'minisode 1: Blue Hour. The concept continues with the pixelated theme that shows a cellphone screen that displays the photos of the members. The members of TXT pose in various styles in nine separate pictures for the individual concept photos.

In the group photo, the members are comfortably laying on green grass as the photo is taken from above.

TXT will return with 'minisode1: Blue Hour' on October 26. Check out their concept photos until the next teasers are released!