The girls of LOONA are ready to enjoy the midnight festival as they prepare to release their third mini-album '12:00'

LOONA is one day closer to their midnight festival as they release a new group photo along with photos of Hyunjin and Choerry.

The girls of LOONA are illuminating the night with their beauty in the new concept photos. On October 7 at midnight KST, the girl group released more concept teaser photos for their upcoming 3rd mini-album '12:00'.

In the new group concept photo, the girls are enjoying the night with confetti and bubbles. Hyunjin and Choerry also shine brilliantly as they enjoy the midnight festival.

LOONA will be making their comeback on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

I am so ready

