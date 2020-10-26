Refund Sisters, BTS, and BLACKPINK top Instiz chart for the fourth week of October 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of October (October 19 - October 25) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Refund Sisters (Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwa Sa) - "Don't Touch Me" - 24,469 Points









2. BTS - "Dynamite" - 19,250 Points









3. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 14,428 Points









4. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Be Not Harsh On You" - 11,930 Points









5. Crush with Taeyeon - "Let Me Go" - 8,467 Points









6. jawsh685 x BTS - "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 8,327 Points









7. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 7,967 Points









8. J.Y. Park & Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 5,941 Points









9. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 5,388 Points









10. Jessi ft. Lee Hyori - "NUNU NANA" - 5,370 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

