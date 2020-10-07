NCT U, ASTRO, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, Momoland, CLC, The Boyz, & more to perform at the first ever '2020 Korea Music Drive-In Festival' live concert

The Korea Management Federation (KMF) and the Korea Entertainment Management Association (KEMA) will be holding Korea's first ever drive-in music festival!

The upcoming '2020 Korea Music Drive-In Festival' will take place on October 31 and November 1 at 6 PM KST, at the Port of Incheon's International Passenger Terminal. The event will mark the first ever large-scale drive-in music festival held in South Korea, where audiences can purchase one ticket per vehicle, with up to 4 passengers allowed per vehicle. All audiences will remain in their vehicles for the duration of the event, and all vehicles admitted to the festival will also be placed a safe distance away from other vehicles.

The two nights of the '2020 KMDF' will feature two unique nights featuring very different, popular music genres. The first night is K-Pop night and features the following artists: NCT U, ASTRO, AB6IX, The Boyz, Lovelyz, Momoland, Pentagon, CIX, (G)I-DLE, Kim Jae Hwan, Cosmic Girls, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, CLC, Golden Child, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, DRIPPIN, Giant Pink, Dream Catcher, Cignature, DKB, B.O.Y, 3YE, No Brain, ADOY, plus more.

The second night will feature a night of indie, dance, and trot, with artists like DJ DOC, Baek Ji Young, Jung Yup, The One, Gaho, Hong Jin Young, Jin Sung, Kim Soo Chan, etc.

Tickets go on sale this October 15 starting at 8 PM KST. Who wants to attend the first ever '2020 Korea Music Drive-In Festival'?



