D-Crunch reveal classy individual photos for comeback mini album 'Across The Universe'

Boy group D-Crunch has revealed a classy set of concept images for their upcoming comeback mini album, '飛上 - Across The Universe'!



D-Crunch will be returning as 8-members this month, due to the fact that member Hyunwoo is on hiatus from an injury. As a result, members OV, Hyunoh, Jungseung, Chanyoung, Minhyuk, Hyunwook, Dylan, and Hyunho plan on showcasing their upgraded sound and visuals with a chic, charismatic comeback concept.

Stay tuned for more details on D-Crunch's full comeback, coming up on October 20 at 6 PM KST!