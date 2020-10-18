BLACKPINK wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' for 2nd week + Performances from VERIVERY, Pentagon, Weeekly, and more!

5

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, AKMU's Suhyun made her solo debut with "Alien," Pentagon returned with "Daisy," VERIVERY made their comeback with "GBTB," Song Haye returned with "Happy," NCT came back with "Make A Wish (Birthday Song)," and Weeekly came back with "Zig Zag."

As for the winner, the nominees were J.Y. Park's "When We Disco" featuring Sunmi, Jessi's "NUNU NANA," and BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls." In the end, BLACKPINK won with the single "Lovesick Girls" for the 2nd consecutive week.

Other performers were Ghost9, Golden Child, The Boyz, Dawn, Stray Kids, cignature, XUM, EVERGLOW, WEi, Weki MekiYouha, Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME, and fromis_9.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

SOLO DEBUT: AKMU's Suhyun

COMEBACK: Pentagon

COMEBACK: VERIVERY

COMEBACK: Weeekly

COMEBACK: NCT U

The Boyz

BLACKPINK

misayagami24531 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Good well deserved !!!! Cause at least they show up for their fans and do promotion performances love this song sooo much!!!!

