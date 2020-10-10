6

Jessi says Yoo Jae Suk is the only person who can make her quiet?

Jessi revealed Yoo Jae Suk is the only person in South Korea who can make her quiet.

On the October 10th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Jessi asked the cast members during her Q&A segment, "When I hear these words, I immediately quiet down. What are the words?" She then revealed the magic words are "Jessi, come on."

The rapper continued, "Someone uses it when they can't control me, and Yoo Jae Suk oppa found the way to control me. When he says 'Come on, Jessi,' I get caught offguard. Jae Suk oppa is really smart."

Jessi added, "Jae Suk oppa is the first person in South Korea who got me to be quiet."

In other news, 'Hangout with Yoo' project girl group Refund Sisters made their debut with "Don't Touch Me".

meera-sahir649 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Yoo Jae Suk is one of the smartest and one of my personal favorite comedians in the industry, man.

Also, I like the choice of words Jessi chose.

"Come on, Jessi" in this context, sounds like a phrase used to encourage someone to do better, although, I admit it, I use it on my friends to whine about them taking too much time about something 😂

quark1239511,704 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

It's in her verse on Dawn's new song too. 😄 Also you can't read the words "Jessi, come on!" without hearing it in YSJ's voice.

