Jessi says Yoo Jae Suk is the only person who can make her quiet?

Jessi revealed Yoo Jae Suk is the only person in South Korea who can make her quiet.



On the October 10th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Jessi asked the cast members during her Q&A segment, "When I hear these words, I immediately quiet down. What are the words?" She then revealed the magic words are "Jessi, come on."



The rapper continued, "Someone uses it when they can't control me, and Yoo Jae Suk oppa found the way to control me. When he says 'Come on, Jessi,' I get caught offguard. Jae Suk oppa is really smart."



Jessi added, "Jae Suk oppa is the first person in South Korea who got me to be quiet."



In other news, 'Hangout with Yoo' project girl group Refund Sisters made their debut with "Don't Touch Me".



